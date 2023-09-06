HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a five-to-four split vote by the Honolulu City Council in a proposed ordinance to allow restricted parking zones (RPZ) across Oahu. The council members did not agree on details such as the price of parking permits and where the rule-making powers for the RPZs should lie.

A section of Kalihi Valley is the only area on Oahu that has experimented with restricted parking zones through a pilot program.

Resident Lynn McDonald said she has noticed cleaner streets and fewer strange cars in her neighborhood.

McDonald said, “The parking situation was really bad that the people that worked would come home and they didn’t have a place to park. And they live in this community and there were so many people who didn’t live in this community that were parking here.”

Street signs in her neighborhood do not allow street parking between 6 PM and 6 AM unless the car has an RPZ permit displayed, unauthorized parking could result in a traffic violation.

The final reading of the bill to enshrine the program in Kalihi Valley and set a path for the rest of the island faced a setback in Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Councilors did not agree on the current proposed cost for a parking permit, Councilmember Esther Kiaaina said permits should cost more than the proposed $100.

There was also disagreement on who should propose future restricted parking zones and amend them. The current proposed ordinance introduced by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said the Department of Transportation Services director should have the authority to implement restricted parking zones.

Dos Santos-Tam said, “I think this is an issue where the department studies it. We create a framework and criteria and then they could move ahead.”

Meanwhile, Council Chair Tommy Waters said decisions on restricted parking zones should be made by the City Council.

Waters said, “I personally think the Council should make that decision, rather than an appointed official.”

The majority of the City Council agreed that the RPZ is a program that has worked for the Kalihi Valley neighborhood and they do not want to take it away from them.

Dos Santos Tam said, “I’d like to see it done permanent as soon as possible because those neighbors have wanted it for so long.”

The bill will be heard once again in the transportation committee meeting on Tuesday.