Spend the ‘Halloweekend’ at Bishop Museum

HONOLULU (KHON2) – This Halloween, Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum presents “Halloweekend: A Saturday of Play at Bishop Museum.”

With educational programs across the museum campus, a social media costume contest and prizes, Halloweekend will provide a safe and fun place for families to celebrate Halloween festivities, Bishop Museum-style.

Upon arrival, each keiki will receive a “passport” from the Ho‘okipa Desk, which is located outside of Shop Pacifica, where guests are admitted to the museum.

Each activity they participate in will earn them a stamp on the passport and when they leave, guests can turn in their completed passport for a treat-filled goody bag.

Halloweekend will feature activities from Bishop Museum’s recently launched Outdoor Museum concept. Keiki can participate in pa‘ani games, learn about native plants with a “GO and GROW!” kit, play a native bird matching game and more.

In addition, keiki can earn stamps by playing trivia using Bishop Museum’s audio tours.

In order to receive a stamp from these locations, guests will have to scan a QR code located near several nene (Hawaiian goose) bird cutouts scattered across the museum campus.

After listening to a segment of the audio tour, keiki will have to answer a simple trivia question covered by that section of the audio tour to obtain a stamp on their passport.

Additionally, keiki who are Hawaiʻi residents aged 18 years or younger are invited to visit the museum in costume and participate in its social media costume contest.

To enter, guests will need to take a photo at the selfie station in front of the nene bird outside of the Science Adventure Center, post the image to their, or their parents’ or guardians’ public Instagram account, tag @BishopMuseum and use the hashtag #BishopMuseumHalloween.

A winner from each timed period will receive a goody bag, and one grand prize winner for the best family or group costume will win a Bishop Museum family membership.

To qualify for the goody bags, participants must post their photos by noon for the first goody bag, or 4 p.m. for the second goody bag.

Face masks that cover both the nose and mouth must be integrated into the costumes, and entries will be judged on their creativity, originality and any tie-in to Bishop Museum.

A mail-in form of entry will also be available.

Full contest rules will be posted on the Bishop Museum website and promoted on the museum’s social media channels.

“Halloweekend: A Saturday of Play at Bishop Museum” will be a safe event for families, with all Bishop Museum safety protocols regarding mask-wearing and social distancing being observed, as well as COVID-19 mandates at state and county levels.

For more information visit, www.BishopMuseum.org.

