Speeding & reckless driving doubles in 2020 leading to more Honolulu traffic deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year of 2020 continues to leave a deadly mark on Hawaii even without COVID-19. Fatal traffic accidents on Oahu are up despite the fact that more people are staying at home.

One fatal accident occurred during the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 22, on the H-1 Freeway when a motorcyclist died after losing control on the Kunia on-ramp. Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) says speeding has been a major problem this year. HPD has issued approximately 40,000 speeding citations in 2020, up from 24,000 in 2019. Excessive speeding has gone from 5,000 citations in 2019 to 10,000 this year. Racing tickets have gone up from 400 to 600, and reckless driving has more than doubled from 700 to 1,600.

A total of 52 people have lost their lives to some kind of vehicle-related crash in 2020. At the same time last year, the death toll stood at 50.

“At this time right now 47 out of the 52 we had here in 2020 it’s either speed drugs or alcohol that are factors in it,” HPD Traffic Division acting Captain James Slayter said.

Speed has been a factor in more than half of all traffic fatalities on Oahu this year. Captain Slayter says, drivers should be cognizant of how fast they are going — even when the roads are empty.

“It just gives people a sense that they can drive faster,” Captain Slayter said. “But I also think maybe there’s more on their mind, they’re not really focused on the driving as much as they should be, and then they because the open roads they think they can just drive faster.”

An additional 49 crashes have sent people to hospitals in critical condition. Honolulu Police are now urging drivers to be careful during the most dangerous time to be on the roads — when Holiday drinking and driving are most prevalent.

“Just the idea that there are 10 (deaths) every holiday season and we haven’t really dipped much in that statistic over the last five years. I mean, we basically as a community have to get together and say, look, it’s no longer socially acceptable to have a few drinks and then get behind the wheel,” Captain Slayter said.

If celebrating the holidays with a little alcohol is unavoidable, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) says make a plan before going out.

“You plan ahead you say we’re going to go out and we’re going to have some food and we’re going to have some alcoholic drinks, how are we going to go and how are we going to go home,” MADD Hawaii’s Victim Services Specialist Theresa Paulette said.