LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25, the speed limit on Kuhio Highway is being reduced. HDOT will be installing new speed limit signs for a 1.2 mile stretch between Pili Road and Kalihiwai Road, changing the speed limit from 50 mph and 40 mph to 35 mph.

This anticipated change is meant to increase safety and reduce the growing rates of vehicular, pedestrian and bicyclist accidents.

According to HDOT, serious traffic injuries and fatalities can be reduced by “normalizing safe speed limits, right sizing corridors and upgrading infrastructure with features that guide the user to appropriate speeds such as roundabouts and raised pedestrian crosswalks.”