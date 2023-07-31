EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — As we stand just a week away from the first day of the new semester for many public schools in Hawaii, new safety measures are being introduced to protect students as they travel to and from school.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The start of the school year not only leads to increased traffic on the roadways but also to more pedestrians crossing the streets, including children. To mitigate the risk, new traffic calming features, including speed humps, have been installed at Holomua Elementary School in Ewa.

“They were asking for a long time, and I know residents are really happy when they find out that this thing is in,” said Augie Tulba, a Honolulu City Councilmember. The asphalt was barely dry, Tulba explained, as the speed hump had been installed earlier in the day.

Another traffic mitigation effort ready to be deployed is at a crosswalk on North Road near James Campbell High School. Despite not being a busy street, Tulba noted, “People speed in this area.”

Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services has announced a collaboration with the Hawaii Department of Transportation to install speed tables and raised crosswalks across the island.

By the end of the year, DTS plans to install speed tables in Ewa, Moanalua, Kailua, Kalihi and Makakilo, with the intent to slow down vehicle traffic.

These steps come just five months after Sara Yara, a student at McKinley High School, was tragically killed in a crosswalk on Kapiolani Boulevard. Speed humps were subsequently installed in the area.

Since 2019, the HDOT has installed 68 raised crosswalks, with plans to add 11 more. They are also fielding requests for raised crosswalks.

A “Safe Streets” town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday night at Hahaione Elementary School in Hawaii Kai. It will focus on pedestrian safety, specifically addressing the area’s worst-performing crosswalk on Lunalilo Home Road, where only 29% of cars reportedly stop for pedestrian crossers.

“If we had the money and the resources, I think speed measures in front of all elementary schools, or any school in general, would be awesome,” stated Tulba. “The last thing we want is to see our students get hit by a car.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Honolulu Police Department was asked about any enforcement plans near school zones once the school year commences. As of yet, they have not provided a response.