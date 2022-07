HONOLULU (KHON2) — Farrington Highway will undergo a single lane closure in both directions, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

HDOT said the closure will be on Saturday, July 30 starting at 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. to install a speed hump.

Installation will be on Farrington Highway near Lawaia Street in Makaha.

One lane will be closed at a time to let traffic to pass through.