Speed and drugs appear to be factors in Wednesday night’s crash in Hawaii Kai

The conditions of all drivers that were involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday evening were upgraded to good condition.

A Volkswagen sedan veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Ford vehicle. The 25-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a hospital in critical condition and his 18-year-old male passenger was transported in serious condition.

The female operator and passenger, both 68 years old, were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The crash closed Kealahou Street in Hawaii Kai while emergency responders assisted the accident victims.

Officials said speed and drugs appeared to be contributing factors on the part of the Volkswagen sedan. The investigation is on-going.