Spectrum outage island wide on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai says Spectrum informed them of an island wide outage.

Spectrum provided the following statement:

A third-party carriers network fiber has been damaged and it is impacting Spectrum services on Kauai. Our engineering team has engaged that carrier and is working with them to restore service as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service as quickly as possible.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative said that its self-service kiosk outside of the KIUC main office and the credit department portal in the customer lobby is not working. KUIC said In person payments are still acceptable.