Spectrum outage due to technical issue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many Spectrum customers had no service today.

A technical issue is causing a temporary disruption of video services for customers in Hawaii. Our engineers are working to restore service as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience to our customers. Spectrum

The outage came on a day that many plan to watch the UH game.

In the event the outage is still out when it is time for the game at 6:30 p.m. fans can watch the San Jose State Spartans at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors game online at FOX Sports. https://www.foxsports.com/college-football/boxscore?id=34945