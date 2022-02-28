HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council received a $40,000 grant from Spectrum on Sunday.

The grant is part of Spectrum’s effort to provide digital education in the communities they serve.

“With continued support from funders like Spectrum, the Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council can improve community connection that creates a more connective, inclusive, and integrated community for all,” said Chad Hasegawa, Executive Director, Hawai’i County Economic Opportunity Council. “Together, we can increase access to healthcare, food, financial services, employment sites, or education which in turn strengthens communities.”

The funding will be used to increase internet access for low income seniors in Hawaii County, allowing them to continue living independently.