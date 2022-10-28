HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spectrum is donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross Hawaii in Honolulu.

This is through the company’s national community philanthropic program, the Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Diane Peters-Nguyen, American Red Cross Hawaii Regional Chief Executive Officer Pacific Islands Region said, “The donation will allow the Red Cross to remain vigilant in educating the community about disaster preparedness and being ready to respond to the next crisis.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This donation will help the American Red Cross Hawaii recruit, train volunteer disaster responders, maintain services and share disaster preparedness information through community education outreach.