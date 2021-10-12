Spectators return to some Hawaii events starting Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s reopening efforts are lagging behind the rest of the nation, but things are starting to open up.

Case in point: in-person sporting events. At McKinely High School, the OIA served up their sports season with girl’s volleyball Tuesday night. No fans were allowed, but starting Wednesday, University of Hawaii events can host spectators.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Many are looking to the Rainbow Warrior football team welcoming fans to the new Ching Stadium, but that won’t be until next Saturday, October 23.

In the meantime, the Rainbow Wahine soccer team will be the first to welcome fans home when they host UC Irvine Thursday night in Waipio, their first home match with fans in nearly two years.

“Hey, we haven’t had fans all season,” Rainbow Wahine head coach Michelle Nagamine said. “Please remember that with no children at the games, they have to be fully vaccinated. A lot of our fan base are the little people. We know that little people bring big people because they can’t drive themselves to the game, so I said, let’s remember that you have a job to do. You’ve been playing all season for yourselves and the people who are standing on this field right now, so we’re really, really thrilled to have fans back.”

Vaccinations are required so only those 12 and over are allowed. To show proof, download the UH LumiSight app.

A new policy requires bags brought in to be clear and no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches. No food or beverages other than water are allowed.

“With all the restrictions I’m hoping that we get a good crowd out at Waipio,” Nagamine said.

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team will allow fans next week starting on Oct. 20 with 500 family and friends.

Also on the 20th, 150 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals, and indoor entertainment can also be half-full with a 500 person limit. Vaccinations are required.

On Kauai, the county is pushing to eliminate the tier system because it’s scheduled to expire when 70% of the state is fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, Hawaii is at 69.6% fully vaccinated.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“Due to the highly contagious nature of the delta variant, certain restrictions must remain in place. The County of Kaua’i will continue to enforce state rules on travel, face coverings, social gathering sizes, business capacity limits, and other statewide mandates,” Kauai Managing Director Mike Dahilig said.