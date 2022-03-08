HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Pacific Parks Association gave a $153,356 check to the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on Monday, Feb. 28 from money raised from the sale of specialty license plates.

The plates were authorized by a 2015 state law to raise money for education projects at Haleakalā and Hawai’i Volcanoes National Parks.

A portion of the cost of the license plate goes to craft workshops such as lauhala weaving, hula, lei making and other classes which were taught in person.

The plan is to put these workshops online since there is a pandemic so that anyone anywhere can view the classes.

There are two specialty plates. One is of a nene that represents Haleakala National Park on Maui. The other shows an erupting volcano on Hawaii island representing the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

It costs $35.50 for the license plate. Of that $18 goes to the two parks. There is a $25 annual renewal fee.

To buy a specialty park license plate, visit their website.

Other national parks also have specialty license plates such as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Crater Lake National Park, and Yosemite National Park.