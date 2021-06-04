Special Olympics Hawaii to host blood drive on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Special Olympics Hawaii will host a blood drive on Sunday, June 6, through a partnership with the Blood Bank of Hawaii.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Special Olympics Hawaii Sports and Wellness Center, located at 91-610 Maunakapu St.

Special Olympics Hawaii says blood donations are crucial during the summer months because blood donations can drop by up to 15%.

Athletes at Special Olympics Hawaii will also receive a piece of equipment or PPE for every donation made from Tuesday, June 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Basic donor requirements are listed below:

Be in good health.

Be 16 years or older, 16- and 17-year-olds will need to complete a Blood Bank of Hawaii parental consent form.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Have a photo ID with the donor’s birthdate.

Click here to sign up for Sunday’s blood drive. Those who wish to donate can also call the Blood Bank of Hawaii at (808)-848-4770 to set up an appointment.

Special Olympics Hawaii will also host another blood drive with the Blood Bank of Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.