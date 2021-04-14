Special Olympics Hawaii calls new sports center a ‘game changer’ for athletes with intellectual disabilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Special Olympics Hawaii athletes will soon be able enjoy the new Sports and Wellness Center that opened this month in Ewa Beach.

It’s the first center statewide that is specifically designed for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The new “home court” is located adjacent to the Kroc Center at 91-610 Maunakapu Street.

The center will serve more than 3,400 athletes from around the state where they can get access to a range of services, including training and competitions, physical exams, oral health screening, vision testing and sports skills assessments.

“Not only will the new center foster inclusion while creating a space dedicated for athletes with intellectual disabilities, but it also gives us the opportunity to expand our services – specifically on the underserved west side of Oahu – that may have not been involved with or had access to our programs previously,” said Dan Epstein, president and CEO of Special Olympics Hawaii.

Soon to be constructed is a warehouse for powerlifting and fitness training and an outdoor basketball/multi-purpose court for athlete training and Youth Athlete activities. A grass field for soccer and flag football, as well as a mini track and a running long jump area, will also be featured.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to help Special Olympics Hawaii complete work on this facility can mail a check to P.O. Box 3295 Honolulu, HI 96801 or contact Dan Epstein at 808-386-5232.

A donor wall is currently being constructed that will list supporters who have donated to the facility and will be unveiled during the grand opening later this fall.