HONOLULU (KHON2) — Serving more than 3,400 athletes around the state, Special Olympics Hawaii welcomed some new additions to their Sports and Wellness Center Friday.

The Special Olympics Hawaii’s Sports and Wellness Center first opened back in 2021 during the pandemic, but has since seen some upgrades.

The additions included a warehouse building where athletes can powerlift and fitness train, and a space for equipment storage.

There is even an outdoor basketball/multi-purpose court for athlete training and young athlete activities a grass field for soccer, flag football, bocce and some track and field events, as well as a mini track and a running long jump area.

The Center also hosts meetings and volunteer trainings in their office spaces and multi-purpose classrooms.

Special Olympics Hawaii said the center was designed to create a safe, inclusive gathering place for athletes of all abilities, their family and friends, coaches and volunteers.

They will provide athletes access to a range of services, including sports training and competitions, physical examinations, oral health screening, vision testing, sports skills assessments and other sports medicine disciplines.