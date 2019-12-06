Special events scheduled on Oahu State roadways in December

HONOLULU (HDOT) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the traveling public of special events permitted on state roadways through the month of December. Events during the Holiday season include the Honolulu Marathon and Jingle Rock Run as well as Christmas parades in Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Haleiwa, Waimanalo, Waipahu, and Ewa Beach.

Event details, traffic changes, and route information are as follows:

Wahiawa Town Santa Parade (Friday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Kamehameha Highway and turning lanes will be closed in both directions at California Avenue. Police officers will allow traffic to move on Kamehameha Highway in gaps of the parade for 3 minutes at a time. County-owned streets that will be closed during the event include California Avenue and Cane Street. No parking/towaway signs will be in place from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kaneohe Christmas Parade (Saturday Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

The Christmas Parade will start at Windward Mall on Haiku Road, then move towards the county-owned portion of Kamehameha Highway and travel southbound occupying all lanes in both directions. The parade will then move to the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway just past Paleka Road, then will shift to the makai side of Kamehameha Highway at Hoene Place, then make a left turn onto Kaneohe Bay Drive occupying all lanes, where the parade will end at Castle High School. Parking will be prohibited and cross streets along the route will be closed until the parade passes.

Honolulu Marathon (Sunday, Dec. 8, beginning at 12:30 a.m.)

Closures on state roadways will begin at 12:30 a.m. on Ala Moana Boulevard from Atkinson Drive to Ward Avenue. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Nimitz Highway will be closed from Ala Moana Boulevard to Nuuanu Avenue. At approximately 4:55 a.m. participants will make a left turn from Piikoi Street onto Ala Moana Boulevard and will be diverted at Atkinson Drive to the makai side of Ala Moana Boulevard where they will continue onto Kalakaua Avenue. At approximately 4:30 a.m. the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway will be closed from Ainakoa Avenue to Keahole Street and traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes on Waialae Avenue will be closed as well from Kilauea Avenue to Kalanianaole Highway. As runners reach Waialae Avenue, motorists on the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26B).

State roadways being used for the Honolulu Marathon include Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway, Waialae Avenue and Kalanianaole Highway. Routes will be opened as the last participants can be safely ushered onto the sidewalk or the volume of participants no longer interfere with vehicles or cause a hazard. For more information on closures and detours of the full length of the course, please view the Honolulu Marathon website at https://www.honolulumarathon.org/.

Haleiwa Town Christmas Parade (Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.)

Staging for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Weed Circle. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and travel in the northbound lanes on the county owned portion of Kamehameha Highway and end at Haleiwa Beach Park. Buses will only be allowed to access Weed Circle with assistance by HPD and all cross streets will be closed during the event.

Waimanalo Christmas Parade (Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

The parade will begin at the Humuniki Street and Kumuhau Street intersection, then move west on Humuniki Street and make a right turn onto Kalanianaole Highway where they will end at Waimanalo Beach Park. During parade hours, Kalanianaole Highway will be closed between Kumuhau Street and Waimanalo Beach Park.

Waipahu Christmas Parade (Saturday, Dec. 14, from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.)

The parade will begin at Waipahu District Park at Paiwa Street, then make a right onto Farrington Highway, a right onto Pupukahi Street, a left onto Waipahu Street, a left onto Leoku Street, a right onto Leolua Street and finish behind Waipahu Town Center. A rolling closure will be in place with assistance by HPD. Farrington Highway (state-owned roadway) will be closed between Paiwa Street and Pupukahi Street.

Jingle Rock Run (Sunday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

The race will begin at Richards Street fronting the State Capitol. Turning lanes will be closed from Nimitz Highway to Alakea Street, Halekauwila Street and South Street. Closures on City and County-owned streets include Bishop Street, King Street, Punchbowl Street, Kawaihao Street, Auahi Street, Keawe Street, Halekauwila Street, Richards Street, Berentania Street and South Street.

Ewa Beach Christmas Parade (Saturday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Two lanes will be closed on Fort Weaver Road in the northbound direction from North Road to Kuhina Street and traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes. The parade will start at Ilima Intermediate School Parking Lot and travel northbound onto Fort Weaver Road, then turn right onto Kuhina Street, turn right onto Hanakahi Street, turn right onto North Road and turn right onto Fort Weaver Road where they will end at Ilima Intermediate School.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time and to follow all traffic controls, no parking restrictions, and safety procedures. All cross streets along the event routes will be closed progressively until all units of the parade have cleared the area. Portable electronic signs will be posted at key points throughout the area to alert drivers of the temporary lane closures and detours. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with event operations and traffic control.