Special election for new Kauai County Prosecutor takes place in December

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials issued a proclamation on Friday, Oct. 1, calling for a special election for a new prosecuting attorney. A special primary election will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18.

If it is needed, a special general election will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said candidates can file their paperwork beginning Monday, Oct. 4, at the Elections Division. Candidate filing will run until Friday, Oct. 15, and hours of operation will be from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information and to get an application for nomination papers, possible candidates for Kauai’s prosecuting attorney can visit the Elections Division’s website here.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

This special election comes after the former Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar left the position for a job in California. According to officials, the special election will only be for the office of prosecuting attorney.