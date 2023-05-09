HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a three-year hiatus Parents And Children Together brought back the celebration of Keiki Day.

Volunteers and local officials handed out special edition keiki newspapers that featured original artwork and stories from student winners of the Kieki Day Creativity Contest. This year’s theme was “Inspire Hawaii’s Future.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The newspapers were handed out at two intersections in Honolulu: Bishop and King streets and University Avenue and King Street. And unlike previous years, the papers were free this time around.

Keiki Day in Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Keiki Day in Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

“PACTH (Parents And Children Together) has programs both on Oahu and on Hawaii island and they provide support for our most neediest students and our most vulnerable communities,” said Hawai’i’s public school system Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “So we definitely need organizations like PACTH to build partnerships w the doe to support our kids and our keiki.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Event coordinators said Keiki Day is meant to celebrate all of Hawaii’s children while also setting a reminder of the vital role that our community plays in ensuring all keiki have opportunities for bright futures.