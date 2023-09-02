HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Speaker Kevin McCarthy is on Maui to witness the aftermath of the devastating Maui fires.

Following a tour of the disaster areas McCarthy, along with other federal officials, held a press conference on Saturday, Sept. 2 to further reinstate that Maui will have the support it needs.

“We want to get the resources to individuals so they can rebuild their lives we want to focus on the children for the schools get them back into their education so that they don’t miss out” Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of US House of Representatives

McCarthy stated his main focus was rebuilding and in a manner that would keep the worst from ever happening again.

“Why did some buildings survive and others not? Did it have a different roof?” said McCarthy. “One thing we have found when we gone through Florida, when you rebuild you rebuild to a different code a stronger code.”

Along with looking into new structure coding, McCarthy touched on the importance of having enough resources for emergency responses in rural areas like Maui.

“We live in a very rural and remote set of islands and so dealing with any kind of disasters is very different,” said U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda. “So we need to talk about infrastructure. We need to talk about preparedness and what it’s like to live in rural and remote communities.”

McCarthy said the county will need to look into recognizing if Maui has a large enough fire department.

Much of the speakers’ outlook on moving forward includes his experience with similar destructive fires in California and other disasters around the nation.