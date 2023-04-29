HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a three-year hiatus people had the chance to enjoy the SPAM JAM once again as it hit the streets of Waikiki on Saturday.

Kalakaua Avenue was packed with people attending the free event between Seaside and Liliuokalani Avenues.

This year makes the 19th year of the event and if you missed it, 20 restaurants in Waikiki will be offering special SPAM JAM restaurant week promotions through May 14.

Crowd lines during the Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival in Hawaii on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Waikiki SPAM JAM®) Crowds during a stage performance at the Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival in Hawaii on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Waikiki SPAM JAM®)

Event coordinators said the last time SPAM JAM was celebrated was in 2019 and they raised more than $35,000 in donations and 25,000 pounds of food.