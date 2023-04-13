HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a highly anticipated rocket launch that could be splashing down off Hawaiʻi.

The coast guard said it is preparing for the planned launch of the SpaceX starship rocket and its possible splash down in Hawaiʻi waters.

According to the SpaceX website, there is a launch planned for next week.

This would be the first test of the starship and rocket system designed to carry both crew and cargo into Earth’s orbit.

The starship will be launched into space from Texas, complete a full orbit of earth before re-entering our atmosphere and splashing down off the coast of Hawaiʻi.

The coast guard will be notifying mariners in the area.

“Just notifying vessel owners and charters that there will be [sic] something going on in that area. And, depending on what the [sic] incident is, it’s just kind of restricting traffic in that area to make sure that everybody’s safe and [sic] putting themselves in harm’s way as as well,” explained Ryan Fisher, U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs.

The coast guard said it is working with other local and government agencies to monitor the launch.