HONOLULU (KHON2) — A highly anticipated rocket launch could be splashing down off Hawaiʻi.

The coast guard is preparing for the planned launch of the Spacex starship rocket and possible splash down in Hawaiʻi. waters.

According to the Spacex website, a launch is planned for next week.

This would be the first test of the starship and rocket system designed to carry both crew and cargo into earth’s orbit.

The starship will be launched into space from Texas, complete a full orbit of earth before re-entering our atmosphere and splashing down off the coast of Hawaiʻi.

The coast guard will be notifying mariners in the area.

The coast guard says it is working with other local and government agencies to monitor the launch.