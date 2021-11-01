Southwest Airlines Lokomaika`i – Kindness with Aloha Winners

Honolulu (KHON2) – Southwest Airlines and KHON2 have partnered to recognize 15 deserving individuals for the The Lokomaika`i – Kindness with Aloha contest.

KHON2 Special Projects Producer Pamela Young will put together a TV special on December 8th about 5 of the winners coming up in December and she told us about some of the submissions. “Submissions we received were incredible,” says Young. “They came from all islands, and a cross-section of our community. We were impressed by the stories told about the kind gestures-big and small.”

Young adds, “We’ll be interviewing them, talking with their friends/families/co-workers about their act, and kind gesture. We think our viewers will really enjoy these stories!”

The Lokomaika`i winners and their nominators will both receive travel awards from Southwest Airlines. The winner gets four one-way domestic travel vouchers and their nominator will receive two one-way domestic travel vouchers! Kelly Knox, Outreach Lead, Communications & Outreach for Southwest Airlines says the contest fits with Southwest Airline, the “airline with heart.”

Southwest Airline’s is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a campaign to encourage 1-million acts of kindness-part of the community-supporting businesses, non-profits-doing own acts of kindness in the community that Living808 will feature throughout November.

Website: southwest.com