Southwest Airlines expands service to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, announces new deal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest Airlines will offer non-stop service Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix starting June 6 and they’re offering customers a new deal.

For some markets, Southwest says customers can purchase tickets with fares as low as $129 one-way.

“We’re building on an era of affordability that Southwest initiated for Hawaii air travel. These new flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of our Customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.

The following flights will be available:

LAS VEGAS Fly nonstop between Las Vegas and: New service begins: One-way fareson specified** daysas low as: Honolulu, Oahu nonstop (2x) June 6, 2021 $159 Kahului, Maui nonstop (2x) June 27, 2021 $159 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop (2x) Sept. 7, 2021 $159 Lihue, Kauai nonstop (2x) Sept. 8, 2021 $159

LOS ANGELES Fly nonstop between Los Angeles and: New service begins: One-way fares on specific days** as low as: Honolulu, Oahu nonstop June 6, 2021 $129 (nonstop twice daily) Increasing June 27 Kahului, Maui nonstop (3x) June 6, 2021 $129 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop June 27, 2021 $129 Lihue, Kauai nonstop June 27, 2021 $129

PHOENIX Fly nonstop between Phoenix and: New service begins: One-way fareson specified days**as low as: Honolulu, Oahu nonstop (2x) June 27, 2021 $159 Kahului, Maui nonstop June 27, 2021 $159 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop Sept. 7, 2021 $159 Lihue, Kauai nonstop Sept. 7, 2021 $159

San Diego (SAN)-Hawaii Service on Southwest Airlines as low as $129 one-way

SAN DIEGO Fly nonstop between San Diego and: Service: Service begins: One-way fares as low as**: Honolulu, Oahu nonstop (2x) June 6, 2021 $129 Kahului, Maui nonstop June 6, 2021 $129 (nonstop twice daily) June 27 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop June 27, 2021 $129 Lihue, Kauai nonstop June 29, 2021 $129

All tickets booked during the sale must be purchased before May 14 at 6:59 p.m. HST and are valid from June 8 through Nov. 3.

