Southwest Airlines expands service to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, announces new deal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest Airlines will offer non-stop service Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix starting June 6 and they’re offering customers a new deal.
For some markets, Southwest says customers can purchase tickets with fares as low as $129 one-way.
“We’re building on an era of affordability that Southwest initiated for Hawaii air travel. These new flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of our Customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.
The following flights will be available:
|LAS VEGAS
|Fly nonstop between Las Vegas and:
|New service begins:
|One-way fareson specified** daysas low as:
|Honolulu, Oahu
|nonstop (2x)
|June 6, 2021
|$159
|Kahului, Maui
|nonstop (2x)
|June 27, 2021
|$159
|Kona, Island of Hawaii
|nonstop (2x)
|Sept. 7, 2021
|$159
|Lihue, Kauai
|nonstop (2x)
|Sept. 8, 2021
|$159
|LOS ANGELES
|Fly nonstop between Los Angeles and:
|New service begins:
|One-way fares on specific days** as low as:
|Honolulu, Oahu
|nonstop
|June 6, 2021
|$129
|(nonstop twice daily)
|Increasing June 27
|Kahului, Maui
|nonstop (3x)
|June 6, 2021
|$129
|Kona, Island of Hawaii
|nonstop
|June 27, 2021
|$129
|Lihue, Kauai
|nonstop
|June 27, 2021
|$129
|PHOENIX
|Fly nonstop between Phoenix and:
|New service begins:
|One-way fareson specified days**as low as:
|Honolulu, Oahu
|nonstop (2x)
|June 27, 2021
|$159
|Kahului, Maui
|nonstop
|June 27, 2021
|$159
|Kona, Island of Hawaii
|nonstop
|Sept. 7, 2021
|$159
|Lihue, Kauai
|nonstop
|Sept. 7, 2021
|$159
San Diego (SAN)-Hawaii Service on Southwest Airlines as low as $129 one-way
|SAN DIEGO
|Fly nonstop between San Diego and:
|Service:
|Service begins:
|One-way fares as low as**:
|Honolulu, Oahu
|nonstop (2x)
|June 6, 2021
|$129
|Kahului, Maui
|nonstop
|June 6, 2021
|$129
|(nonstop twice daily)
|June 27
|Kona, Island of Hawaii
|nonstop
|June 27, 2021
|$129
|Lihue, Kauai
|nonstop
|June 29, 2021
|$129
All tickets booked during the sale must be purchased before May 14 at 6:59 p.m. HST and are valid from June 8 through Nov. 3.
