Southwest Airlines expands service to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, announces new deal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest Airlines will offer non-stop service Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix starting June 6 and they’re offering customers a new deal.

For some markets, Southwest says customers can purchase tickets with fares as low as $129 one-way.

“We’re building on an era of affordability that Southwest initiated for Hawaii air travel. These new flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of our Customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.

The following flights will be available:

LAS VEGAS
Fly nonstop between Las Vegas and:New service begins:One-way fareson specified** daysas low as:
Honolulu, Oahunonstop (2x) June 6, 2021 $159
Kahului, Mauinonstop (2x) June 27, 2021 $159
Kona, Island of Hawaiinonstop (2x) Sept. 7, 2021 $159
Lihue, Kauainonstop (2x) Sept. 8, 2021 $159

LOS ANGELES
Fly nonstop between Los Angeles and:New service begins:One-way fares on specific days** as low as:
Honolulu, Oahunonstop June 6, 2021 $129
(nonstop twice daily)Increasing June 27  
Kahului, Mauinonstop (3x) June 6, 2021 $129
Kona, Island of Hawaiinonstop June 27, 2021 $129
Lihue, Kauainonstop June 27, 2021 $129
PHOENIX
Fly nonstop between Phoenix and:New service begins:One-way fareson specified days**as low as:
Honolulu, Oahunonstop (2x) June 27, 2021 $159
Kahului, Mauinonstop June 27, 2021 $159
Kona, Island of Hawaiinonstop Sept. 7, 2021 $159
Lihue, Kauainonstop Sept. 7, 2021 $159

San Diego (SAN)-Hawaii Service on Southwest Airlines as low as $129 one-way

SAN DIEGO
Fly nonstop between San Diego and:Service:Service begins:One-way fares as low as**:
Honolulu, Oahunonstop (2x) June 6, 2021$129
Kahului, Mauinonstop June 6, 2021$129
(nonstop twice daily)June 27 
Kona, Island of Hawaiinonstop June 27, 2021$129
Lihue, Kauainonstop June 29, 2021$129

All tickets booked during the sale must be purchased before May 14 at 6:59 p.m. HST and are valid from June 8 through Nov. 3.

