Southwest Airlines has announced it is beginning service for once-daily service out of San Diego.

The flights to Kahului, Maui, start Apr. 14, 2020. Flights to Honolulu begin Apr. 20, 2020, Southwest reports.

Fares as low as $129 each way will be available on both routes for travel between Apr. 14 and June 4, 2020, according to the airline. The tickets must be purchased Oct. 30.