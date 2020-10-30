South Kohala residents asked to conserve water amid drought

SOUTH KOHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some South Kohala residents are being asked to conserve water.
The Department of Water Supply (DWS) issued a water conservation notice due to decreased water storage in the Department’s reservoirs stemming from prolonged lack of rainfall. As a result, DWS is asking residents to reduce water use by 10 percent.
Affected areas in South Kohala include Āhualoa to Anekona Estates, Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea Town, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, Portions of Mana Road, Portions of Māmalahoa Highway and
Waiemi Place.
Some ways to reduce water usage include:
- Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes
- Check faucets and pipes for leaks
- Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth
- Reduce showering times
- Use water-saving devices whenever possible
- Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings
DWS adds that residents should consider limiting water use for dust control and irrigate only during off-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to reduce water loss due to evaporation.
For more information, visit their website or call 887-3030.
