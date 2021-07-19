Maui police investigate alleged hit-and-run on South Kihei Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man after he was allegedly hit by a car along South Kihei Road. The owner of that car fled the scene.

Roads were closed near Kaiau Place to Iliili Road just after 8 p.m. Monday night as MPD investigated the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle that struck the victim as a red SUV.

A preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred when the unknown car was traveling northbound on South Kihei Road. The kupuna was walking west to east on the same road, but not in a marked crosswalk. Upon being struck, Maui police say they believe the pedestrian was thrown onto the roadway and sustained critical life-threatening injuries.

The unknown operator of the SUV did not stop or render aid. The SUV fled the scene and continued traveling northbound. It was last seen turning right onto Kanani Road.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition. Shortly after his arrival, he succumbed to the injuries he sustained as a result of the collision.

At this time, Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit investigators are working to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Alvin Ota of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division/Vehicular Homicide Unit at (808) 270-6537 or the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400.