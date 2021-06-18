Hawaii Island police responding to home break-in fatally shoot man who injured officer with knife

FILE – Hawaii police investigate the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting of a suspect who allegedly lunged at police with a knife, Hilo, Hawaii, June 18, 2021. (Iris Hada Oshiro photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have closed a portion Kilauea Avenue between Puainako St. and Ohea St. while they investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, June 18.

Police said this is the second incident against an officer within a week.

According to police, officers responded to a residential break-in at around 11:20 a.m at the 1800 block of Kilauea Avenue in Hilo. When they entered the home, a man armed with two knives was hiding in one of the bedrooms. The suspect cut an officer on the arm with one of the knives.

Two of the responding officers then fired shots, killing the suspect. The injured officer was taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 961-2378 or via email at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.