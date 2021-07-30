South, Central Maui residents asked to conserve water due to extreme drought

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in South and Central Maui are being told to conserve water by the Maui Department of Water Supply (DWS) due to extreme drought.

According to DWS, rainfall recharges Maui’s lao, Waihee and Kahului aquifers. However, it takes time to refill the groundwater storage capacity, and reduced rainfall causes a lower recharge.

“The Central Maui System primarily relies on groundwater and is not as vulnerable to drought as the surface water sources that serve our Upcountry system,” said Jeff Pearson, director for the DWS. “We want to make sure these groundwater sources remain healthy in the long run to serve the community’s needs. Reducing water use wherever possible helps to protect the resource.”