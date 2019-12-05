Breaking News
Pearl Harbor officials tentatively identify shooter as U.S. Sailor who “reportedly injured 3 DOD civilian workers, before killing himself”

Source identifies one of shooting victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The investigation into Wednesday’s shooting at the Pearl Harbor Shipyard Dry Dock 2.

A source has identified one of the victims as 32-year-old Vincent Kapoi, Jr. of Waianae.

All non-essential workers are being told to stay home today as the investigation continues.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The gunman has tentatively been identified as an active-duty U.S. Sailor who shot three civilian workers before killing himself. Two of the injured died and one is still in the hospital in stable condition.

