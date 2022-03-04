HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Royal Hawaiian Band held a full performance at the Iolani Palace on Friday after two years of helping with food distributions, COVID testing and staffing the Blaisdell vaccination clinic.

There was a celebratory atmosphere at the Palace as sounds of Hawaii filled the air after 24 months of silence.

The Royal Hawaiian bandmaster said it was about time.

“We’ve weathered through two years of this and after we got back to rehearsal, we realized that we were just as good or better. So we’re really, really excited to get back to show the community what they’ve been missing in their band.” Clarke Bright, Royal Hawaiian bandmaster

Safety precautions are still in place — the ensemble sits six feet apart from one another — but Bright said restrictions and requirements for the audience will not be necessary.

“We’re going to put about a 10-foot distance from us and the audience. We’re going to make programs available, but we don’t need to check vaccination records or anything else,” Bright said.

Cynthia Juettner, a Mililani resident, brought her friend visiting from Alaska to the performance.

“So he’s here visiting on vacation and I said, ‘Oh, I’ve got a treat for you. Royal Hawaiian Band is meeting again finally and performing down at the Palace,'” Juettner said, “So he gets to see Royal Hawaiian Band play today.

The Royal Hawaiian Band has several free performances for the public in the coming weeks.

Thursday, March 3, 11 a.m. – International Marketplace

Friday, March 4, 12 p.m. – Iolani Palace

Saturday, March 5, 10:15 a.m. – Honolulu Zoo

Sunday, March 6, 1 p.m. – Honolulu Zoo

Wednesday, March 9, 11 a.m. – Ala Moana

Thursday, March 10, 1 p.m. – Moana Surfrider Hotel

Friday, March 11, 12 p.m. – Iolani Palace

Saturday, March 12, 8:15 a.m. – Kapiolani Park Bandstand – National Kidney Foundation, Kidney Walk

“So we just want to be able to get back to show people how important the band is and get into the healing process of music, the arts, culture, song and dance. We need it now more than ever,” Bright said.