HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross of Hawaii is making its rounds to help better prepare homes should a fire ever occur.

According to the Red Cross, home fires are the most common disasters they respond to so they have initiated its Sound the Alarm campaign to help lower the risk of homes impacted by this form of disaster.

During the Sound the Alarm campaign, the Hawaii Red Cross will promote home fire safety at certain locations and install free smoke alarms which they said can double the chances of survival.

Their first 2023 Sound the Alarm event on Oahu took place on April 15 at the Banyan Tree Plaza condominium.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii visits a home at the Banyan Tree Plaza condominium on April 15, 2023 during its Sound the Alarm campaign in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Hawaii Red Cross and Xiomara Yamileth) Participants during the American Red Cross of Hawaii Sound the Alarm campaign visit to the Banyan Tree Plaza condominium in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 15, 2023. (Hawaii Red Cross and Xiomara Yamileth)

A man from the American Red Cross of Hawaii installing a fire alarm during the non-profit’s Sound the Alarm campaign in Hawaii on April 15, 2023. (Hawaii Red Cross and Xiomara Yamileth)

On April 14, an event was also held in the Kihei neighborhood on Maui.

A number of events prompting fire safety will be coming up as listed here:

Oahu:

• May 6 – Papakolea Hawaiian Homestead from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kauai:

• May 6 – Kapa’a and surrounding neighborhood from 9 am. to 1 p.m.

Maui:

• April 28 and April 29 – Central Maui neighborhood visits from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Big Island:

• April 22 – Keaukaha Hawaiian Homelands from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

However, fire safety promotions from the Red Cross are not only limited to these areas. If you’re interested in fire safety and response education and would like a free smoke alarm installation, click here.