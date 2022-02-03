Sorabol Restaurant finds a new home within walking distance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sorabol Restaurant, a Korean-owned restaurant known for its fresh kimchee and cook-it-yourself barbeque on Keeaumoku St., has found a new home within walking distance.

The restaurant is moving across the street to take over the spot formerly occupied by the Pagoda Floating Restaurant to provide an authentic “Korean dining experience.”

“We just celebrated our 30th anniversary and are grateful to the community for its longstanding support,” said Sang and Jung Lee, owners of Sorabol Restaurant. “We are excited to start our new chapter at this well-known local venue and look forward to serving our customers for many decades to come.”

Like most businesses on Keeaumoku St., Sorabol needed to find a new place because of the new hotel and construction projects being developed on that street.

For those that enjoy eating at the Pagoda Floating Restaurant, don’t worry. It will move to the first floor of the hotel’s ballroom.

John Teruya, president of Rycroft Holdings, the new owner of Pagoda Hotel, said Sorabol was a natural fit.

“We are happy that a beloved local favorite will continue to serve our neighborhood and multiple generations of loyal customers,” said Teruya.

Sorabol Restaurant plans to open on March 1 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.