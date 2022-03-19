HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sorabol Korean Restaurant which was on Keeaumoku Street reopened at the Pagoda Hotel.

The restaurant as well as all the shops at the Keeaumoku International Village closed in January because of a new high rise.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Sorabol previously announced it would be moving into the Pagoda Hotel in the main dining area.

“It’s been two months but I also told the owner, ‘Don’t stop,'” said customer Darren Chung. “Keep going because everybody loves you. Everybody loves your food.”

“Two months my husband and me, 18 hours every day we work,” said Sorabol owner Lisa Lee. “I’m so happy. I love Hawaii. It’s local. Every body customer. I’m so thank you so much. Everybody tell me ‘Oh Sorabol is the best.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Pagoda Floating Restaurant is now in the ground floor ballroom. It continues to serve breakfast daily from 7 to 11 a.m., and dinner on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m.