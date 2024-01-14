HONOLULU (KHON2) — 144 of the world’s greatest golf professionals were at the Waialae Country Club for the final day of the Sony Open on Sunday, Jan 14.

The Sony Open is the largest charity sporting event in Hawaii raising over $1.2 million for charities annually. It’s also the second longest-running PGA event in tour history since 1965.

Countless celebrities like NCIS actor, Alex Tarrant, also got to spectate or play in the tournament.

“I just want to feel that experience when everyone goes quiet for someone who’s putting into the hole,” stated Tarrant. “It’s just such an amazing experience to be here.”

The golf tournament means more to the community than just a good swing. Friends of Hawaii Charities president, Corbett Kalama, said his organization has partnered with the Sony Open for the past 26 years to raise funds for over 250 nonprofits throughout the state.

“What we’re trying to do is have a generational impact for our work,” said Kalama. “We got to feature the part of our community that doesn’t have a voice. That’s probably the priceless part of the work that we get to do.”

According to the Sony Open Tournament Director, Ray Stosik, 2023’s event brought in about $25 million.

“Coming together as a whole really contributes to raising awareness for charities such as these, because it’s on such a grand scale,” stated Miss International Hawaii 2023, Maka’ala Perry. “Just being here is raising awareness for all these different causes that are so important.”

The economic impact can also be seen in the sheer numbers, per Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association President, Mufi Hannemann.

“It’s going to be seen by a billion people worldwide in over 200 countries. That media value is easily about $250 million,” said Hannemann.

Hotels, restaurants, retailers and ground transportation are also thriving from Hawaii’s sports tourism.

“Had a really busy festive season that kind of helped us remain full,” said Brian Lynx, The Kahala Sales & Marketing Director. “We’ve been full since probably Dec. 20. We have another three or four days of really being maxed out due to the Sony event.”