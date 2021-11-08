Sony extends its sponsorship for the Sony Open in Hawaii, for another four years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, the Sony Group Corporation, aka Sony announced it has extended its sponsorship contract with the PGA TOUR and Friends of Hawaii Charities, to host the “Sony Open in Hawaii” golf tournament for another four years.

“Sony, the Friends of Hawaii Charities, and Charity Partner, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation have had a significant impact changing the lives of many,” President, Friends of Hawaii Charities, Corbett A.K. Kalama said.

Since 1999, Sony has sponsored the local favorite golf tournament, which provides proceeds to be given back into Hawai’i’s communities. Sony said nearly $22 million has been donated to over 350 charities to date, making the tournament one of the largest charity sports events in Hawaii.

According to Sony, to support the efforts of both professional and amateur golfers in Japan, Sony will be granting two of the title sponsor’s exemption spots to the Japan Golf Association (JGA) and the Japan Golf Tour Association (JGTO) in a program entitled the “Sony Open Challenge,” beginning in 2022.

“The Sony Open in Hawaii, which we started as a way to show our gratitude to Hawaii, is now approaching its 24th year, and I am glad we are able to extend our sponsorship through 2026,” said Hiroshi Kawano, Executive Vice President and Corporate Executive of Sony Group Corporation. “While continuing to support the Hawaiian Community, starting next year we have decided to also support golfers playing in Japan.

“With the world still facing difficulties today, I have never felt such a strong bond with the PGA TOUR and Friends of Hawaii Charities. I wish to continue supporting the people of Hawaii, and the young golfers’ bright future,” Kawano said.

Sony said the expected 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii is a full-field PGA Tour tournament and is set for Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2022, at Waialae Country Club. Tickets are expected to go on sale in December.

For more information go to, SonyOpeninHawaii.com.