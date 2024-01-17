HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several roads on Maui have been closed off as the island sees the impacts of flooding in some areas and a landslide.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the landslide is blocking the northbound lane of Honoapiilani Highway near mile markers 35.5 and 36.

Water has also been shut off for some homes along South Kihei Road. According to DWS, crews are making water service repairs where the road was flooded between Ohukai Road and Kulanihakoi Street.

The water service outage began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 11 a.m.

Over in Kaupo, Piilani Highway has also been closed off due to flooding between mile points 29 and 31.