Some pets are still missing after New Year’s Eve festivities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of lost pets taken to the Humane Society on New Year’s Eve and day is so far about the same as last year, but that is still more than the average day.

And there’s a clear reason for that.

Understandably, many pets are terrified of the loud booms from fireworks.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said that as of 1:45 p.m., it has received 31 lost dogs and 19 cats since midnight.

That’s about the same as 2019.

HHS said that if you find a pet that you think is a stray, file a found report and include a photograph.

If your fur-baby is still missing, the Humane Society said to act quickly.

“First thing is to look on our website make sure that you look through the found animals for yours,” said Hawaiian Humane Society Director of Community Relations Daniel Roselle. “Move quickly, don’t wait but post flyers, post on social media, pretty much move heaven and earth that the word is out about your missing pet.”

He adds that owners should also post their missing pet on neighborhood groups on Facebook, and community boards.

You can also go in person to the Humane Society to see the pets they’ve found.

And while the fireworks shows are over, the Humane Society said that pets are still being brought in, picked up by owners or being reunited in the field.