HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education announced Oahu school closures due to power outages.
The affected schools are:
- Farrington High School
- Kalihi Kai Elementary
- Kalihi Uka Elementary
- Kalihi Elementary
- Ma’ema’e Elementary
- Nu’uanu Elementary
- Pu’uhale Elementary
Power outages have been reported across Oahu, according to HECO’s outage map. As of 8 a.m. there were outages on the North Shore, in Ewa and across the Windward side and HECO said as of 8:45 a.m. there were about 11,000 customers without power.
HECO said the outages are mostly weather-related and caused by objects falling into power lines and rain.
It is not known how long it will take to get everyone’s power restored since they are all different. Some will require replacing downed lines but could just be switching them to a back up circuit.