HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education announced Oahu school closures due to power outages.

The affected schools are:

Farrington High School

Kalihi Kai Elementary

Kalihi Uka Elementary

Kalihi Elementary

Ma’ema’e Elementary

Nu’uanu Elementary

Pu’uhale Elementary

Power outages have been reported across Oahu, according to HECO’s outage map. As of 8 a.m. there were outages on the North Shore, in Ewa and across the Windward side and HECO said as of 8:45 a.m. there were about 11,000 customers without power.

HECO said the outages are mostly weather-related and caused by objects falling into power lines and rain.

It is not known how long it will take to get everyone’s power restored since they are all different. Some will require replacing downed lines but could just be switching them to a back up circuit.