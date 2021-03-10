3 Oahu and 2 Maui schools shift to distance learning after severe weather conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rainfall and flooding left communities on Maui and Oahu in disarray.

Haiku residents and those in the vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam had to evacuate after severe weather conditions caused the dam to overfill.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A day later, businesses in Haleiwa Town started evacuating, after the City and County of Honolulu issued an evacuation warning for the area.

The state’s department of education has announced modified schedules on Wednesday, March 10, for schools in areas that were affected by inclement weather conditions.



Oahu

Hau’ula Elementary School will be on full distance learning due to heavy area flooding affecting surrounding highways and roads.

Ka’a’awa Elementary School will be on full distance learning due to heavy area flooding affecting surrounding highways and roads.

Waiahole Elementary School will be on full distance learning due to heavy area flooding affecting surrounding highways and roads.

Maui