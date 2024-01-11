HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some of the beaches around Oʻahu are being installed with a new safety device meant to help save lives.

The Lions Club is partnering with the City and County of Honolulu to have 20 rescue tubes available for rescue purposes across 20 miles of Oʻahu’s southern and Windward shores.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We are excited to enter into this important partnership with the City & County of Honolulu and provide this essential community service to swimmers across East O‘ahu,” said Eric Kvick, Hawai‘i Kai Lions Club Rescue Tube Project Chair. “The community has shown heartfelt support for our efforts and we are fortunate to learn that lives are being saved on a daily basis because of our rescue tubes.”

The area that stretches from Kawaikui Beach Park in Āina Haina to Kailua Beach Park are the target locations on which Lions Club members from four separate Hawai‘i-based chapters have worked along with the Honolulu City Council, Ocean Safety Lifeguards and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) to identify as the key points for these life-saving devices.

The beaches that are part of this program include:

Kawaikui Beach Park.

Shoreline access points in Portlock (i.e. China Walls and Spitting Caves).

Kaiwi Coastline (i.e. Lāna‘i Lookout and Hālona Blowhole).

Sandy Beach Park (Wāwāmalu).

Makapu‘u Beach Park.

Kaiona Beach Park.

Waimānalo Beach Park.

Hūnānaniho.

Bellows Field Beach Park.

Kailua Beach Park.

“As always the Council is pleased to partner with the City Administration and the community to pave the way for projects like these that can save and improve people’s lives,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

Waters went on to praise the work of the Lions Club local chapters.

“Our Ocean Safety Lifeguards work hard from dawn to dusk to keep ocean-goers safe,” added Waters. “But given the unpredictability of our oceans and the vastness of the beach areas along the southern and Windward coastline, we are incredibly grateful to the Lions Clubs for their donation of rescue tubes, which will greatly enhance our ability to offer additional life-saving devices that help to keep our residents and visitors safe.”

You can click here to see a map that provides detailed information regarding the exact location of the 20 rescue tubes that are being made available.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety and our Parks & Rec counterparts are stoked on this awesome outreach by our local Lions Club watermen and water women,” said John Titchen, Chief of Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Titchen went on to explain further.

”These tubes have been extremely helpful for years in our neighbor island counties, and we already have plenty of examples here in East Honolulu where they have been used to save lives,” added Titchen. “Lifeguards cannot always get to distressed ocean goers in time, so having these nearby where they can be deployed by Good Samaritans is critical for helping keep everyone safe.”

The 52”-long, yellow foam rescue tubes include a black lanyard strap all intended to be used as flotation devices for assisting water rescues by supporting the victim’s and rescuer’s weight.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The tubes are affixed to designated, highly visible stands and are readily available for use by any beachgoer in emergency situations.