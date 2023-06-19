A damaged main break at the intersection of Kapahulu and Harding avenues in Kaimuki, Hawaii on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Honolulu BWS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply crews are continuing work on the 24″ main break that had flooded roadways in a busy area of town.

The water main break happened on Saturday and crews were forced to shut down the intersection of Kapahulu and Harding avenues under the H1 overpass.

By Monday evening, BWS confirmed that the right Koko Head bound lane from Harding to Kapahulu Avenue was opened.

However, work is still underway and until full service is restored, BWS requests water conservation in the following areas:

Manoa

St. Louis Heights

Kaimuki

Palolo

Wilhelmina Rise

Kapahulu

There is no estimate on when repairs will be done.