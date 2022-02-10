Some drivers remain wary over Oahu’s red light cameras ticketing vehicle’s owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Studies to see which Oahu intersections should get red light cameras are underway, and officials said the cameras will ticket the owner of the vehicle rather than the driver.

Officials hope to narrow down 10 locations from a list of 14 to install the cameras and said it is all in the name of safety.

“The only time it would trigger is if there was a traffic violation,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Judiciary Committee. “So that’s when the photo would be taken. It’s not automatic in the sense that the machine writes the ticket itself and sends it to you. There is a human in between saying, ‘Okay, here’s what we caught, yeah, that’s a violation.'”

The project raises questions — like what if a friend is borrowing the car or what if it is stolen?

“Well, the owner is still technically responsible, but if you went to court and said, ‘My car was stolen,’ the proof would still be on the government to demonstrate that your car was the one that ran the red light and you were the one who should be responsible.” Sen. Karl Rhoads, (D) Judiciary Committee chair

But those who use rentals or carsharing services are still on the hook.

“Basically for damage, for parking tickets, for red light cameras, for anything where you had the car and you had responsibility for it at the time,” Sen. Rhoads said.

Drivers said they understand how cameras will deter violations but may second guess letting friends behind the wheel. Click here to learn more about Oahu’s red light pilot project.

“I understand that it’s for safety reasons and to prevent, I guess, running red lights, so I see how helpful it could be,” Ashley Thorrel said, “but it also could be, I guess, hard on other people that do let others borrow their car, so that’s just like a concern.”

“I don’t think that’s fair,” Minnie Kim said, “because I have other people that drive my car too, so I think it should be for whoever was actually driving the car, not the owner of the car.”

The engineering studies are expected to be completed in March, and citations are scheduled to be sent out by the end of May.