HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said various businesses and residents are without water following a 12-inch water main break in Pearl City.

The BWS said the main break broke on Kaahumanu Street just before Kamehameha Highway at around 8:50 a.m.

As crews work to repair the line they have set two water wagons in the area for those affected.

Traffic modifications are in place on Kaahumanu Street but officials ask that drivers try to avoid the area if possible.