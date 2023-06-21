HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police officers are investigating a car crash involving a 23-year-old male driver and five teenagers ranging in age from 13 to 16. Some in the area are calling for more measures to improve safety on the road.

The car crash happened Tuesday night, June 20 in Nanakuli on the stretch of Farrington Highway near Electric Beach.

Rico Kenela is a tow truck driver. He said he has had close encounters with other drivers.

Kenela said, “Every day, every day there’s a bad accident but usually around graduation time for some reason.”

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in Tuesday’s crash.

Kenela said he has to be extra cautious while driving down Farrington Highway; he said many drivers tend to drive over the speed limit.

Kenela said, “It takes a tragedy sometimes for them to have to put a speed bump out here and just to slow the traffic down, but I think anything like that would deter people from driving fast. More patrol officers, more speed bumps, more maybe a camera.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jai Cunningham said the department started to install more crosswalks and other safety measures on several roadways around the state, which are usually placed near schools.

Cunningham said, “So is everything from a raised crosswalk speed humps, speed tables, we also have gateways; and we also put in roundabouts. So, all physical reminders for people to slow down.”

The HDOT recently installed two speedhumps in Nanakuli; but so far, there are no plans to install more in the area near the crash.

Kenela said, “Never let your guard down. Always be paying attention to your surroundings. It’s a dangerous place out here. Every day, I’m coming close to getting into an accident with other people.”

Meanwhile, the HDOT is informing the community they can submit complaints to them which could lead to speed-calming measures if it is determined there is a need.

Cunningham said, “You can actually request one of these speed calming measures in a neighborhood, now it’s easier for us if it’s in our jurisdiction like Farrington Highway.”

The state is reminding drivers to follow the speed limit and not use their phones while driving.