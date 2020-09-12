Solo ocean rower Lia Ditton sets women’s world record with San Francisco to Honolulu trip

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lia Ditton broke a women’s world record time when she arrived at the Waikiki Yacht Club at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

She rowed solo from San Francisco starting on June 12.

She completed her goal in 86 days, 10 hours, 5 minutes and 56 seconds to break Roz Savage’s 2008 record of 100 days.

This is all in preparation for her upcoming Japan to San Francisco solo rowing excursion in Spring 2021.

