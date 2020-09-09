Solo ocean rower expected to set world record on Oahu this Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 86 days at sea, a San Francisco rower is expected to arrive at the Waikiki Yacht Club breaking the women’s world record for solo-crossing the pacific.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Professional sailor and rower, Lia Ditton, left San Francisco’s East Bay on June 12 to embark on a 2,500-mile journey to Honolulu in an attempt to beat the current 99 day record. The record for fastest women’s solo-crossing has been held by Roz Savage since 2008.

40-year old Ditton, who trained from her base in San Francisco, initially made the decision to do a solo row from San Francisco to Honolulu as part of a training for her attempt to row 5,500 miles from Japan to San Francisco in spring of 2021.

Reports say Ditton is currently 128 nautical miles from the Waikiki Yacht Club and is expected to arrive in the late afternoon or evening of Friday, Sept. 11.

For more information on Ditton and to track her progress in real time, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2