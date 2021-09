HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii-based soldier who plead guilty to murdering his wife was sentenced to 62 years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

On Jan. 13th 25-year-old Selena Roth was found dead in her Schofield Barracks home.

Her husband, 24-year-old specialist Raul Hernandez-Perez, admitted he killed her.

He will also be dishonorably discharged from the service.