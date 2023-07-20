HONOLULU (KHON2) — A soldier in Hawaii has been recognized with the highest honor for an act of valor outside of combat — saving a woman’s life by putting himself between her and an enraged attacker.

Spc. Rene Rodriguez was given the Soldier’s Medal in a ceremony at Schofield Barracks on Wednesday, July 19. It all arose from an unexpected rescue on a pau hana drive through Wahiawa.

“I happened to be on the way home from work, and I saw this man on top of a girl on side of the road,” Rodriguez recalls. “I noticed this really big crowd of people.”

The crowd was watching a beating. The 25th Infantry Division platoon medic knew he had to intervene.

“I see that nobody’s doing anything about it. Then, I had this internal dialogue to myself. ‘What’s the right thing to do?’ ‘What should I do right now?’ ‘What would my father do now?’” he said. “And it just clicked to me that I need to stop and I need to help out this woman.”

He parks right in front of them, steps out of the car and puts himself between the attacker and the woman.

“She’s saying, ‘He’s gonna kill me. Please help me.’ While this is happening, I just pretty much gain distance between guy and girl,” he said, “and I’m able to bring her into my car.”

But the man hovers; so, Rodriguez tries to talk him down.

“So, he begins to walk away, and I got in my driver’s side. Once I get in my driver’s side, he comes back around, opens the passenger door, pulls the lady out and begins to beat her again,” he said. “I run out of my driver’s side. I go the passenger side, and I push him. He pushes me back.”

Rodriguez manages to help the woman back in the car and hits the door lock before closing her side; and just as he scrambles back into the driver seat —

“This is when he punches out the window and attempts to pull her out,” he said, “So, I look to the side; and I see that he’s trying to unlock the car. At this point, this is when I started my car. I put it in drive. I just drove away.”

That’s just as police arrive.

“The attacker then fled the scene in his vehicle with law enforcement following him,” explains Col. Rob Shaw, 3rd Brigade commander. “HPD officers finally caught and detained the attacker and later identified that had an outstanding warrant in the state of California for murder.”

The award for Rodriguez’s bravery included a haka by Hui Ha’a.

Rodriguez’s family from El Paso, Texas also looked on with pride; and his fellow soldiers applauded the remarkable feat.

“I’m happy just to be here,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t need a ceremony. I didn’t need to have this whole medal, because at the end of the day, I would have so acted the same.”